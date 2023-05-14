Thousands of rubber duckies to float down Penticton Channel

Graphically Hip’s Sarah Tucker with hundreds of rubber ducks that will be part of Operation Duck Drop fundraiser down the Penticton Channel on May 27. (Graphically Hip)

How long does it take for a rubber ducky to float down the Channel in Penticton?

Come find out Saturday, May 27 at 9 a.m., when they will be dropping thousands of purchased rubber ducks into the channel at the Green Mountain Road entrance. All the ducks will race to the finish line at the stairs at the end of the channel. The fastest three ducks will each receive $500 cash prizes.

Then, at 2 p.m. there will be an after party barbecue by donation at Skaha beach, as well as a music, a cheque presentation, silent auction, and a whole bunch of door prizes. All net proceeds will be donated to Penticton Indian Band and South Okanagan Brain Injury Society.

Graphically Hip’s Sarah Tucker is helping organize the fundraiser.

“The idea was “floated” by Shane at Cascades Casino as a community engagement fundraiser. Shane has a brilliant mind for community involvement. Janine (Paradox Events) and I met with him and were immediately interested in helping as we both have backgrounds in community involvement and event planning,” said Tucker.

Apparently, rubber duckies down the Channel has been done before in the past but the organizers wanted to bring back the fun event with the added barbecue at the beach component.

Everyone is welcome to come see the duckies float down the channel and come out to the barbecue.

To purchase your duckies, (10 duckies for just $20) or singles for $2 each, click here.