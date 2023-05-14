Graphically Hip’s Sarah Tucker with hundreds of rubber ducks that will be part of Operation Duck Drop fundraiser down the Penticton Channel on May 27. (Graphically Hip)

Graphically Hip’s Sarah Tucker with hundreds of rubber ducks that will be part of Operation Duck Drop fundraiser down the Penticton Channel on May 27. (Graphically Hip)

Thousands of rubber duckies to float down Penticton Channel

Operation Duck Drop fundraiser followed by after-party BBQ on Saturday, May 27

How long does it take for a rubber ducky to float down the Channel in Penticton?

Come find out Saturday, May 27 at 9 a.m., when they will be dropping thousands of purchased rubber ducks into the channel at the Green Mountain Road entrance. All the ducks will race to the finish line at the stairs at the end of the channel. The fastest three ducks will each receive $500 cash prizes.

Then, at 2 p.m. there will be an after party barbecue by donation at Skaha beach, as well as a music, a cheque presentation, silent auction, and a whole bunch of door prizes. All net proceeds will be donated to Penticton Indian Band and South Okanagan Brain Injury Society.

Graphically Hip’s Sarah Tucker is helping organize the fundraiser.

“The idea was “floated” by Shane at Cascades Casino as a community engagement fundraiser. Shane has a brilliant mind for community involvement. Janine (Paradox Events) and I met with him and were immediately interested in helping as we both have backgrounds in community involvement and event planning,” said Tucker.

Apparently, rubber duckies down the Channel has been done before in the past but the organizers wanted to bring back the fun event with the added barbecue at the beach component.

Everyone is welcome to come see the duckies float down the channel and come out to the barbecue.

To purchase your duckies, (10 duckies for just $20) or singles for $2 each, click here.

Poster

READ ALSO: Oliver finally gets a Dairy Queen

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Naramata celebrates 100 years of May Day celebrations

Just Posted

Graphically Hip's Sarah Tucker with hundreds of rubber ducks that will be part of Operation Duck Drop fundraiser down the Penticton Channel on May 27. (Graphically Hip)
Thousands of rubber duckies to float down Penticton Channel

RCMP file photo (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)
At least 1 motorcyclist injured in crash on Highway 5 outside of Hope

The Dairy Queen in Oliver is now open. (Oliver and Area Community Hub Facebook group)
Oliver Dairy Queen finally opens

Crowning of May Queen Florrie Lyons, retiring Queen is Alice Cross circa 1925 at Manitou Park in Naramata. 2023 marks 100 years of May Day celebrations in Naramata. (Photo from Naramata museum courtesy of oldphotos.ca)
Naramata celebrates 100 years of May Day celebrations