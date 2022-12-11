The Bay in Penticton held a charity gala raising over $1,500 for Starfish program

The funds raised will go to feed 2 families on weekends for the rest of the year

Did you get to enjoy the charity gala at The Bay in Penticton in November?. The evening was a real success with many people saying it was so nice to get back out again.

There was a fashion show, DJ, snacks and wine and some late night shopping too. The return of the gala was not just for fun but for a good cause too.

The Bay general manager Chris Adams got to present a cheque of $1,580 to the Penticton Starfish backpack program, raised from the gala evening.

Penticton Rotarian and chair of the Starfish program Tracy Van Raes picked up the cheque on Thursday.

“This donation will help us support two families for a year with weekend food bags. Way to go Penticton and thank you to our friend at The Bay for choosing us as your charity,” said Van Raes.

READ MORE: Penticton Fountain Tire flat repairs help bring in close to $4K for Starfish backpack program

Charity and Donations