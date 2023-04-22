‘Thank you’: More than 200 volunteers recognized with pancake breakfast in Penticton

Volunteers across the South Okanagan and Similkameen were thanked at Gyro Park on Saturday

The South Okanagan Similkameen (SOS) Volunteer Centre hosted its “thank you” breakfast for local volunteers on Saturday, April 22, at Gyro Park in Penticton. Mayor Julius Bloomfield, right, and councillor Ryan Graham, second from right, were among those helping with SOS Volunteers Centre staff with the event. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)

It was a morning in Penticton used to say “thank you” to hundreds across the region who dedicated their time this year in the name of giving back to the community.

The South Okanagan Similkameen (SOS) Volunteer Centre hosted its annual pancake breakfast Saturday, April 22, at Gyro Park in recognition of volunteers across the region.

The event — made possible with the help of Total Restoration — capped off Penticton-based celebrations of National Volunteer Week.

Subrina Monteith, the executive director of the SOS Volunteer Centre, says more than 200 volunteers registered to attend the celebration ahead of Saturday.

“Being able to appreciate them and show them that we value all the impact that they made is important,” Monteith said.

The breakfast ran from 8 to 11 a.m. and featured Penticton mayor Julius Bloomfield cooking and preparing food for all the volunteers in attendance.

Pancake breakfast for local volunteers at Gyro Park in Penticton. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)

“We’re so fortunate to have such a connected community that is always willing to step up and give back to Penticton,” Bloomfield said earlier in the week.

The Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre is also hosting volunteer celebrations later on Saturday.

This year’s National Volunteer Week in Canada began on April 16.

