The South Okanagan Similkameen (SOS) Volunteer Centre hosted its “thank you” breakfast for local volunteers on Saturday, April 22, at Gyro Park in Penticton. Mayor Julius Bloomfield, right, and councillor Ryan Graham, second from right, were among those helping with SOS Volunteers Centre staff with the event. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)

The South Okanagan Similkameen (SOS) Volunteer Centre hosted its “thank you” breakfast for local volunteers on Saturday, April 22, at Gyro Park in Penticton. Mayor Julius Bloomfield, right, and councillor Ryan Graham, second from right, were among those helping with SOS Volunteers Centre staff with the event. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)

‘Thank you’: More than 200 volunteers recognized with pancake breakfast in Penticton

Volunteers across the South Okanagan and Similkameen were thanked at Gyro Park on Saturday

It was a morning in Penticton used to say “thank you” to hundreds across the region who dedicated their time this year in the name of giving back to the community.

The South Okanagan Similkameen (SOS) Volunteer Centre hosted its annual pancake breakfast Saturday, April 22, at Gyro Park in recognition of volunteers across the region.

The event — made possible with the help of Total Restoration — capped off Penticton-based celebrations of National Volunteer Week.

Subrina Monteith, the executive director of the SOS Volunteer Centre, says more than 200 volunteers registered to attend the celebration ahead of Saturday.

“Being able to appreciate them and show them that we value all the impact that they made is important,” Monteith said.

The breakfast ran from 8 to 11 a.m. and featured Penticton mayor Julius Bloomfield cooking and preparing food for all the volunteers in attendance.

Pancake breakfast for local volunteers at Gyro Park in Penticton. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)

Pancake breakfast for local volunteers at Gyro Park in Penticton. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)

“We’re so fortunate to have such a connected community that is always willing to step up and give back to Penticton,” Bloomfield said earlier in the week.

The Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre is also hosting volunteer celebrations later on Saturday.

This year’s National Volunteer Week in Canada began on April 16.

READ MORE: Here’s what’s happening this weekend in the South Okanagan

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

CommunityPenticton

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Here’s what’s happening this weekend in the South Okanagan
Next story
PHOTOS: Kelowna residents clean up the beach for Earth Day

Just Posted

The Penticton Vees and Salmon Arm Silverbacks will meet in the BCHL’s Interior Conference Finals, starting April 28 at the South Okanagan Events Centre. (Jack Murray photo)
Penticton Vees, Salmon Arm Silverbacks to meet for BCHL’s Interior Conference title

The South Okanagan Similkameen (SOS) Volunteer Centre hosted its “thank you” breakfast for local volunteers on Saturday, April 22, at Gyro Park in Penticton. Mayor Julius Bloomfield, right, and councillor Ryan Graham, second from right, were among those helping with SOS Volunteers Centre staff with the event. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
‘Thank you’: More than 200 volunteers recognized with pancake breakfast in Penticton

April 22 is Earth Day. Across Canada and around the world, special events will be held as a global support of environmental protection. (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the Earth?

Tin Whistle Brewing owners Alexis Esseltine and Tim Scoon celebrate spring by opening their patio at the historic Cannery. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Penticton’s only carbon-neutral brewery celebrates Earth Day in a big way

Pop-up banner image