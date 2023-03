Event will be held Saturday, April 1

The Summerland Ornamental Gardens is looking for volunteers.

The gardens will hold a volunteer fair at the gardens Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. until noon.

The event, at the gazebo in the garden, will provide information on volunteering and about the Friends of the Gardens’ 2023 plans.

For more information, contact Connie at volunteers4.summerlandgardens@gmail.com

