The Summerland Ornamental Gardens will hold its spring plant sale May 6 and 7. (Contributed)

Summerland Ornamental Gardens to hold spring plant sale

Sale will be held May 6 and 7 and will include a gardening workshop

Summerland Ornamental Gardens will hold its spring plant sale in early May.

The sale will be held May 6 and 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the gardens.

There will be drought tolerant plants, native plants, annuals, perennials, vegetables, herbs and tomatoes available. A list of plants will be available on our website www.summerlandgardens.org after May 1

Master gardeners will be on site. Okanagan Gardening for Newcomers and Oldcomers, with Kathryn McCourt, will be held at 1 p.m. both days.

This is one of the biggest fundraisers of the gardens. Money raised at the sale helps to maintain and enhance the Your support enables the Gardens to maintain and enhance the six hectares of flowers, grasses, vines and lawns. The gardens was nominated for the Best of Penticton 2023 in the category, Best Tourist Attraction outside city limits.

