Summerland opens cooling stations during heat and smoke

Eight locations in place within community

The Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre is one of eight Summerland locations set up as a cooling station during the heat and smoke. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

The municipality of Summerland has centres in place to provide relief from heat and smoke from wildfires.

A total of eight stations are set up around the community.

• Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre, 132005 Kelly Ave. Monday to Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Water bottle fill station and cooling space.

• Summerland Resource Centre, basement of Summerland United Church, 13204 Henry Ave. Fans and water are available. Wheelchair accessible.

• Summerland Museum, 9521 Wharton St. Free entry Wednesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cooling space.

• George Ryga Arts and Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton St., Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cooling space.

• Okanagan Regional Library, 9533 Main St., Tuesday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cooling space. Water and lemonade available.

• Peach Orchard Park, 14877 Lakeshore Dr. S. Splash pad.

• Memorial Park, 9999 Wharton St. Water bottle fill station and mister.

• Rotary Beach, 14877 Lakeshore Dr. S. Water bottle fill station.

