The Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre is one of eight Summerland locations set up as a cooling station during the heat and smoke. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Summerland opens cooling stations during heat and smoke

Eight locations in place within community

The municipality of Summerland has centres in place to provide relief from heat and smoke from wildfires.

A total of eight stations are set up around the community.

• Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre, 132005 Kelly Ave. Monday to Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Water bottle fill station and cooling space.

• Summerland Resource Centre, basement of Summerland United Church, 13204 Henry Ave. Fans and water are available. Wheelchair accessible.

• Summerland Museum, 9521 Wharton St. Free entry Wednesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cooling space.

• George Ryga Arts and Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton St., Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cooling space.

• Okanagan Regional Library, 9533 Main St., Tuesday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cooling space. Water and lemonade available.

• Peach Orchard Park, 14877 Lakeshore Dr. S. Splash pad.

• Memorial Park, 9999 Wharton St. Water bottle fill station and mister.

• Rotary Beach, 14877 Lakeshore Dr. S. Water bottle fill station.

Heat waveSummerlandwildfire smoke

