Summerland Fall Fair planned for early September

The Summerland Fall Fair, a community event dating back to 1909, will happen next month, in early September.

The event is scheduled for Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in and around the George Ryga Arts and Cultural Centre and the Summerland Museum and Archives.

The Fall Fair Society invites gardeners and artists of all ages to submit the fruits of their labours for adjudication by community judges. The list of exhibit categories can be found on the Fall Fair website, summerlandfallfair.ca. There is no cost to enter, and your creation might win a blue ribbon.

Returning to Fall Fair will be the zucchini races, pioneer workshop, face painting and potato sack races. There will also be a silent auction and entertainment including Mandy Cole, 3 Jack Generation Hand Drummers, Kuja Collective, the Summerland Singers and Players, and the amazing Bobby Bovenzi Drum Circle.

In the afternoon, at the Summerland Community Centre, a thought-provoking group of speakers and a panel discussion will address issues related to food security, land use, and water use. Speakers’ panel will feature Okanagan farmers who represent various sectors of the agricultural industry.

There are also many volunteering opportunities. For details contact the volunteer coordinator at summerlandfallfairvolunteer@gmail.com.

