The Summerland Fall Fair will be held Saturday, Sept. 9 at the George Ryga Arts and Cultural Centre and the Summerland Museum and Archives. (Summerland Review file photo)

The Summerland Fall Fair will be held Saturday, Sept. 9 at the George Ryga Arts and Cultural Centre and the Summerland Museum and Archives. (Summerland Review file photo)

Summerland Fall Fair planned for early September

One-day event will take place Saturday, Sept. 9

The Summerland Fall Fair, a community event dating back to 1909, will happen next month, in early September.

The event is scheduled for Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in and around the George Ryga Arts and Cultural Centre and the Summerland Museum and Archives.

READ ALSO: Summerland Fall Fair has long heritage

The Fall Fair Society invites gardeners and artists of all ages to submit the fruits of their labours for adjudication by community judges. The list of exhibit categories can be found on the Fall Fair website, summerlandfallfair.ca. There is no cost to enter, and your creation might win a blue ribbon.

Returning to Fall Fair will be the zucchini races, pioneer workshop, face painting and potato sack races. There will also be a silent auction and entertainment including Mandy Cole, 3 Jack Generation Hand Drummers, Kuja Collective, the Summerland Singers and Players, and the amazing Bobby Bovenzi Drum Circle.

In the afternoon, at the Summerland Community Centre, a thought-provoking group of speakers and a panel discussion will address issues related to food security, land use, and water use. Speakers’ panel will feature Okanagan farmers who represent various sectors of the agricultural industry.

There are also many volunteering opportunities. For details contact the volunteer coordinator at summerlandfallfairvolunteer@gmail.com.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

FestivalSummerland

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
New mural showcases the power of clay at Vernon Arts Centre

Just Posted

Air crews were busy dropping retardent on the flanks of the Eagle Bluff Wildfire on the edge of Osoyoos on July 30. The wildfire has grown dramatically since it first crossed the border on July 29. (Melissa Genberg - Facebook)
Osoyoos wildfire swells to over 1,400 hectares as homes remain under threat

(BC Wildfire)
Kamloops residents wake up to ash and smoke from Rossmoore Lake wildfire

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
RCMP say 6 dead after small Salmon Arm-bound plane crashes in Alberta

B.C. Parks released a statement saying a child dead after being struck by a falling tree at a Okanagan Lake Provincial Park Saturday. (Google Maps)
Youngster dies after tree falls at provincial campsite in B.C.’s Okanagan region