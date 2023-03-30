Summerland calls for street banner submissions

The Summerland community Arts Council is seeking designs for street banners to be displayed around the community this year. Five banner designs will be selected. (Summerland Review file photo)

Five banner designs will be displayed around the community

The Summerland Community Arts Council is calling on artists to submit designs for the 2023 Street Banner Program.

Myrna Campbell, treasurer of the arts council, said the theme of this year’s banners is the four basic elements from Greek mythology. The elements are earth, water, air and fire.

The ancient Greeks considered these the critical energy forces that sustain life, and the four elements are integral parts of the physical universe, Campbell said.

“Most cultures in the world, in their spirituality, have some reference to these four elements,” Campbell said.

Design submissions are now open for the street banners. The call for entries was announced on March 30, and the deadline is April 24. Anyone may submit a design.

The submissions must be full-colour designs, suitable for a banner measuring 61 by 152 centimetres or 24 by 60 inches. Designs must illustrate the theme and should be done in bright colours. Text is not allowed on the banners.

The designs must be submitted as electronic files in .jpg or .pdf formats.

Five banner designs will be selected by a jury made up of members of the Summerland Arts Club. These designs will be announced on May 12, and will be displayed around the community in late May. They will remain in place until October.

“It helps to show visitors we’re a vibrant community,” Campbell said of the banners.

She said 12 copies of each of the five banners will be created and will then be displayed on light standards in the community.

Summerland has had a street banner project in place since 1998. In 2020, the banners were not displayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Designs should be submitted to admin@summerlandarts.com, with the artist’s name and telephone number in the email. An honorarium will be paid to those artists whose designs are chosen. A commission will be paid for any item sold with the artist’s image on it.

To request the banner template, email admin@summerlandarts.com or call 250-494-4494.

