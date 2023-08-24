Summerland author’s self-help book details healing journey

Charlotte Lewis of Summerland is the author of I Love My Life. The book, available in hardcover, softcover and as an e-book, is published by Balboa Press. (Balboa Press photo)

A Summerland author has released a self-help book dealing with healing and overcoming challenges.

Charlotte Lewis’s book, I Love My Life: A healing heart journey from trauma to triumph, covers topics of remission from cancer, from grief and divorce to fractured minds mended and broken hearts healed.

Lewis compiled her journalling from past years in memoir form, with the hope that her story would help others. She added that many people are dealing with their own experiences with grief, loss and trauma.

“I hope that by sharing my story as well as the little pearls of wisdom I had gathered along the way of my healing journey, it could help someone else navigate through the challenges of cancer, divorce, and grief, heal themselves and love their lives,” she said.

She said the book details the challenges she has encountered, lessons learned and a holistic treasure chest of tools and practices to help on their individual quest to heal themselves and ultimately to love their lives.

“I believe as a species, humanity is on the threshold of a transformational awakening into being self-empowered to heal both themselves and the collective through holistic healing modalities (that are becoming more widely accepted in the world of medicine), and a personal story of one such journey where I use simple understandable lingo, will be welcomed,” she said.

Lewis, a retired family therapist, has lived on a hobby farm in Summerland for the past three years. She is also the author of the children’s book, Tigerlily’s Dreamtime Adventures, written as a legacy to her grandchildren.

I Love My Life is published by Balboa Press and is available as a 124-page hardcover, softcover and e-book edition.

The book is available through Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

