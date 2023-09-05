Summerland agricultural research facility to hold open house

The Summerland Research and Development Centre will hold an open house in September.

The open house will be on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

READ ALSO: Surplus fruit from Summerland research centre donated

READ ALSO: Feds selling off Summerland Research Centre land

The event is an opportunity to meet scientists and staff at the facility and participate in guided field tours, informative booths and an open house.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn about genomics, explore soil fauna, learn how to train fruit trees, discover how plants defend themselves, see close-up detail with microscope images and more.

There is free parking and admission for this event, with no advance registration required.

The event will be held at the Summerland Research and Development Centre, 4200 Hwy. 97, Summerland.

To report a typo, email:

newsroom@summerlandreview.com.



newsroom@summerlandreview.com

<Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AgricultureresearchSummerland