Former Splatsin Kukpi7 (Chief) Doug Thomas (left), Terry Rysz, former Enderby mayor Greg McCune and former Enderby councillors Brad Case and Roxanne Davyduke took part in the 2022 walk in recognition of Truth and Reconciliation Day. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Former Splatsin Kukpi7 (Chief) Doug Thomas (left), Terry Rysz, former Enderby mayor Greg McCune and former Enderby councillors Brad Case and Roxanne Davyduke took part in the 2022 walk in recognition of Truth and Reconciliation Day. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Splatsin’s 150 residential school survivors and victims honoured in Enderby

Sea of orange expected as truth and reconciliation day marked with walk

There are 150 known Splatsin members who attended residential schools over the decades.

Of those, 45 remain.

To honour those who survived, and remember those who did not, the First Nations are walking Saturday.

Splatsin invites everyone to the annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, also called the Orange Shirt Day, Sept. 30.

“This day honours the children who never returned home and survivors of residential schools, as well as their families and communities,” said coordinator Donna Felix. “This honoring is a vital part of reconciliation process.”

Participants will meet at the Enderby Chamber of Commerce building (702 Railway St.) at 10 a.m. and proceed to the Splatsin Community Centre.

Following the walk, there will be an honouring ceremony of the Splatsin survivors, music and lunch will be provided.

Orange Shirts will be available for purchase prior to the walk.

READ MORE: Hundreds turn out in clash of support over SOGI in Vernon

READ MORE: What’s happening around the North Okanagan

North Okanagan Regional DistrictOrange Shirt DayTruth and Reconciliation

Previous story
Compassion training opens for Kelowna businesses on homelessness
Next story
PHOTOS: North Okanagan RCMP combine pleasure with work at IPE

Just Posted

The Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department helped fight the Upper Park Rill fire and one of its trailers was broken into. RCMP recovered most of the stolen items. (Willowbrook VFD Facebook)
RCMP recover equipment stolen from Willowbrook Fire Department

The Penticton Lakeside Resort and Conference Centre will host the 2024 BC Economic Summit in May. (Lakeside Resort photo)
Penticton to host BC Economic Summit for next 3 years

Penticton’s Rex Gill was killed in a mistaken identity case in January 2019. His murder remains unsolved. The fifth memorial ride for Rex takes place Sept. 23 from Penticton to Osoyoos. (Contributed)
Rex Gill memorial ride returns to Penticton

Missing a cat. This cat from Penticton hitched a ride over 1,000 km. (BC SPCA)
Cat hitches ride from Penticton to Dawson Creek