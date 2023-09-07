South Okanagan’s Grandmothers for Africa invite you to fly to sub-Saharan tonight

The Travel Night is at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Penticton at 7 p.m.

The Grandmothers for Africa invite you to come fly with them to sub-Saharan Africa this evening, Thursday, Sept. 7.

Whether you are a globetrotter or an armchair traveller, they depart on Flight G4A for Tourism and Beyond taking place at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Penticton from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Fasten your seatbelts and be one of the first 120 passengers to experience two perspectives of sub-Saharan Africa, said Grandmothers for Africa in a press release. There will be a slide show of the many beautiful landscapes and animals of Africa.

Grandmother Lynn will be talking about her experience in Swaziland at the African Grandmothers’ Gathering.

Canadian grannies met 500 of their African counterparts and made plans for the future.

The fare is a $10 minimum donation to the Stephen Lewis Foundation on behalf of their Grandmothers to Grandmothers campaign. A tax receipt will be given for donations of more than $20.

Come and learn tips for visitors to Africa including how to travel solo, how to be safe, and some of the best travel practices available.

Some may think that the HIV/AIDS pandemic in Africa is old news but in reality, that is far from the case, said Grandmothers for Africa. Worldwide, 39 million people are living with HIV/AIDS, according to the 2022 United Nations statistics.

More than 3,000 adolescents and young girls are infected every week with HIV. The African grandmothers are working tirelessly to prevent and treat this while coping with the COVID-19 pandemic at the same time.

Our Redeemer Lutheran Church is located at 1370 Church Street.

