More than 1300 players are expected to come together in Penticton

Connor Hawley goes up to head the ball away from the Penticton Pinnacles net in 2019. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

It’s time for another season of spring soccer to kick off in the Peach City.

Pinnacles FC is hosting more than 1,300 players from Penticton, Summerland, Keremeos, Oliver and Osoyoos on Saturday, May 6, for an opening-day ceremony at King’s Park.

Representatives from the club say more than 1,300 athletes of all ages will participate in the festivities, set to begin at 10:30 a.m.

