Snowbirds fly over Penticton, make unscheduled pit stop in Kelowna

Canadian Forces planes on way to Moose Jaw from Comox

If you were looking up at the Okanagan sky this morning, you may have been treated to a bit of snow.

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds left Comox this morning on their way to Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, with a stop scheduled at the Penticton Airport to refuel.

Leaving Comox🛫 for Moose Jaw🛬 this morning. Thank you for the great hospitality, Comox Valley. See you next year!

📷 Capt Gabriel Ferris pic.twitter.com/l6PusE29Hk — CF Snowbirds (@CFSnowbirds) May 12, 2023

Those plans changed, and the famous fliers ended up making their stop at Kelowna International Airport.

The set departure time to get back in the sky is unknown.

