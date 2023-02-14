Sarah Dynneson, Community Services - Town of Osoyoos and Susan Cran, President of RCOO officially launched the Skate Library. (Osoyoos Rotary)

Skate Library opens in Osoyoos’ Sun Bowl Arena

Osoyoos Rotary Club put together the skate library

This Family Day weekend head down to the Sun Bowl Arena in Osoyoos and try out the new Skate Library.

The Osoyoos Rotary Club decided to put together a skate library where people who don’t have skates can come to the rink and borrow a pair. This is a free resource for anyone who doesn’t have their own skates. If you have some skates to donate, maybe your kids have outgrown them, donate them to the bin in the arena, said Osoyoos Rotary.

The grand opening for the library was held at the Sun Bowl on Feb. 12 with hot chocolate and popcorn.

Rotary thanks Andrew Barnes who donated the reclaimed wood and labour to put the shelving together.

Skaters enjoy the grand opening celebration of the Skate Library on Feb. 12 at the Sun Bowl Arena in Osoyoos. (Contributed)

