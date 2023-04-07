Similkameen Country looks to busy spring and summer

From community yard sale to planning Sizzle Fest, they are set up for ‘good summer season’

The crowd gathered to watch the hot pepper eating contest at the 2022 Similkameen Sizzle. (Brennan Phillips - Keremeos Review)

There’s plenty going on at the Similkameen Country Chamber of Commerce as spring arrives.

Those include some smaller events, such as partnering with the village for the second business round table of the year on April 18, but there are larger ones too.

The next big event, which still has spaces open for locals to register, is the Community Yard Sale on May 6.

Locals will be set up with tables along Veterans Avenue at Memorial Park, along with some professional vendors and a food truck.

“People can just stroll up and down, and the Similkameen Garden Club will be there selling plants,” said chamber administrator Vanessa Schwoegler-Abbott. “We’re not exclusively doing garage sale items.”

The sale starts at 10 a.m. and is scheduled to run until 4 p.m.

Tables are still open and can be reserved by residents by contacting Schwoegler-Abbott by emailing chamber@similkameencountry.org.

Outside of the events, such as planning for the return of the Similkameen Sizzle in September, the chamber has been busy behind the scenes as well.

READ MORE: Similkameen Sizzlefest brings the heat to Keremeos

“We’ve been working with grant writers since the second half of 2022, not just exclusively for us but to just get money into the community and apply for as many fitting grants as possible,” said Schwoegler-Abbott.

The results for some of those grant applications have already come back, however they aren’t yet at the point where they can be announced.

The chamber has approached groups such as the Inclusive Community Garden to work together on applying for grants. Other grants are focused towards work on reconciliation and supporting Indigenous artists and businesses.

“I think for this year we have some big plans and a bigger a team and we’re a lot more organized and have a very active board of directors,” said Schwoegler-Abbott.

“So I think we are set up for a really good summer season.”

On April 15, there will also be a knitting workshop at the visitors centre.

