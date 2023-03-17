Sicamous senior honoured at 99th birthday celebration

Alli Graham enjoys her 99th birthday party at the Sicamous and District Seniors Centre March 15, 2023. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News) Alli Graham plays the mandolin at her 99th birthday party at the Sicamous and District Seniors Centre Society Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News)

Sicamous and District Seniors Centre Society’s oldest resident celebrated her 99th birthday in style.

Alli Graham was the guest of honour at the Seniors Centre’s weekly lunch on March 15. As the oldest resident that visits the centre, Graham was treated to a roast pork meal and birthday cake, while seniors centre society president Fred Busch gave a speech honouring her achievements and long life.

Mayor Colleen Anderson attended the birthday lunch, speaking on Graham’s infamous past letters to council, as well as to the Eagle Valley News, and thanking her for being a big part of the community.

Graham turned 99 on March 10. She lives unassisted off the seniors centre property, but walks over for the weekly lunch at the centre to see friends and socialize.

Born in Chase in 1924, Graham moved to Sicamous in 1999 and has lived in the Shuswap and surrounding areas her whole life. Graham has published a memoir, Life is What Happens, and continues to be a voice sounding off about local issues.

“I may not write my bitch letters anymore but I’m here,” laughed Graham. “Thank you for all the people that have put up with me and thank you for being present today.”

The celebration wrapped up with live music, played by Graham on the mandolin accompanied by a second mandolin player and an accordionist.

READ MORE: Local writer captures life in Eagle Valley

READ MORE: Sicamous council discusses future of houseboat landmark along Highway 1

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CelebrationCommmunitySicamous