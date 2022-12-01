Santa will be at a Penticton brewery helping raise money for Children’s Charity

Santa will be making a couple extra stops in Penticton ahead of the big day.
The jolly man in red will be at Cannery Brewing on on Dec. 4 and 11 to take photos and raise money for charity.
Santa will be there from noon until 2 p.m. each day, and photos will be by donation. The donations go to support the South Okanagan Children’s Charity.
Families will need to bring their own camera along with their donation for the photos.
Okanagan Children’s Charity helps local children and their families.
