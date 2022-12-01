Santa Claus is back to take in-person photos at Cannery Brewing for the second time in as many weeks. (Photo courtesy of Cannery Brewing)

Santa Claus is back to take in-person photos at Cannery Brewing for the second time in as many weeks. (Photo courtesy of Cannery Brewing)

Santa will be at a Penticton brewery helping raise money for Children’s Charity

Saint Nick will be at Cannery Brewing on Dec. 4 and 11

Santa will be making a couple extra stops in Penticton ahead of the big day.

The jolly man in red will be at Cannery Brewing on on Dec. 4 and 11 to take photos and raise money for charity.

Santa will be there from noon until 2 p.m. each day, and photos will be by donation. The donations go to support the South Okanagan Children’s Charity.

Families will need to bring their own camera along with their donation for the photos.

Okanagan Children’s Charity helps local children and their families.

READ MORE: Get pictures with real life Santa today at Penticton brewery

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Christmas

Previous story
Help Cram the Cruiser in Keremeos this Thursday

Just Posted

Santa Claus is back to take in-person photos at Cannery Brewing for the second time in as many weeks. (Photo courtesy of Cannery Brewing)
Santa will be at a Penticton brewery helping raise money for Children’s Charity

Figure skater Deepika Gill, who earned a perfect score at the 2022 Okanagan Interclub Competition in West Kelowna last week, was one of 25 skaters from Penticton sent to the competition. (Submitted)
Penticton figure skater glides to perfect score at competition in West Kelowna

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: California as a country

Penticton Community Centre has had to cancel aquafit and swim classes due to staffing shortages. (City of Penticton)
Penticton pool staffing woes continue, classes cancelled, pool hours fluctuate