Major Paul Trickett from the Penticton Salvation Army, left, joined by mayor Julius Bloomfield on Monday, Nov. 14, to kick off the annual Kettle Campaign. (Photo- City of Penticton)

Major Paul Trickett from the Penticton Salvation Army, left, joined by mayor Julius Bloomfield on Monday, Nov. 14, to kick off the annual Kettle Campaign. (Photo- City of Penticton)

Salvation Army Kettles raise more than $130K in Penticton and South Okanagan

The food bank in Penticton saw a 30% increase in demand in 2022

The South Okanagan was in a giving spirit over the holidays as the Salvation Army’s Kettle campaign raised more than $130,000.

The money that was raised will go towards a growing need, as the Salvation Army’s food bank saw a 30 per cent increase in demand in 2022.

Many of those who accessed the food bank in 2022 were using it for the the first time, including seniors on fixed incomes and the working poor attempting to provide for their families, according to the Salvation Army.

READ MORE: Video: Suspicious fire destroys Penticton Salvation Army truck

Despite 2022 providing its own challenges with issues like higher inflation, the campaign was still very successful.

The campaign kicked off on Nov. 14, and ran until Dec. 24.

“A huge thank you to the locations supporting the Kettle Campaign: Walmart, Cherry Lane Mall, Superstore, Safeway, the Plaza Liquor Store as well as locations in Summerland, Keremeos and Osoyoos,” said Salvation Army kettle coordinator Mary McArthur. “A special thank you goes out to our dedicated bell ringers. Without you, none of this would have been possible.”

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraising

Previous story
VIDEO: Kiteboarders get past the ice to catch some waves on Skaha Lake

Just Posted

RCMP identify the man stabbed and killed in downtown Penticton as Tejindar ‘Ted’ Singh Randhawa. (Linkedln)
Penticton stabbing victim’s name released

Major Paul Trickett from the Penticton Salvation Army, left, joined by mayor Julius Bloomfield on Monday, Nov. 14, to kick off the annual Kettle Campaign. (Photo- City of Penticton)
Salvation Army Kettles raise more than $130K in Penticton and South Okanagan

The property at 345 Lower Bench Road is the most valuable in Penticton, worth over $8 million. (Google Maps)
Penticton’s most expensive home worth over $8.3 million

This home on Pixton Road in Lake Country is the most expensive home in the Thompson-Okanagan, 156th in the province according to BC Assessment. (Pricey Pads/Facebook)
Housing prices on the rise around Thompson-Okanagan