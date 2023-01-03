Salvation Army Kettles raise more than $130K in Penticton and South Okanagan

The food bank in Penticton saw a 30% increase in demand in 2022

Major Paul Trickett from the Penticton Salvation Army, left, joined by mayor Julius Bloomfield on Monday, Nov. 14, to kick off the annual Kettle Campaign. (Photo- City of Penticton)

The South Okanagan was in a giving spirit over the holidays as the Salvation Army’s Kettle campaign raised more than $130,000.

The money that was raised will go towards a growing need, as the Salvation Army’s food bank saw a 30 per cent increase in demand in 2022.

Many of those who accessed the food bank in 2022 were using it for the the first time, including seniors on fixed incomes and the working poor attempting to provide for their families, according to the Salvation Army.

Despite 2022 providing its own challenges with issues like higher inflation, the campaign was still very successful.

The campaign kicked off on Nov. 14, and ran until Dec. 24.

“A huge thank you to the locations supporting the Kettle Campaign: Walmart, Cherry Lane Mall, Superstore, Safeway, the Plaza Liquor Store as well as locations in Summerland, Keremeos and Osoyoos,” said Salvation Army kettle coordinator Mary McArthur. “A special thank you goes out to our dedicated bell ringers. Without you, none of this would have been possible.”

