Rock ‘n’ Roll all the way to Keremeos’ Christmas Light Up Parade

The Dec. 3 parade is followed by festivities at the Rec Centre

Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive in style with two elves on the wagon from the South Similkameen Museum to the Keremeos Light Up Parade on Dec. 4, 2021. (Brennan Phillips - Keremeos Review)

It’s almost time to Rock and Roll down to Veterans Avenue for 2022’s Christmas Parade in Keremeos.

The Similkameen Country Development Association is once again organizing the annual Light Up Parade, and this year, the theme is all about having a Rock n’ Roll Christmas.

As they said in their sign-up sheet for the parade, whether it is making Elvis the King of Rock, the Elves and their KISS tribute band or just having fun rocking around the Christmas tree, they want the parade to be rocking.

The Light Up Parade will be returning to Veterans Avenue again this year, and it will start at 4 p.m. on Dec. 3.

Following the parade, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. will be the festivities at the Similkameen Rec Centre, including a return of Turkey Curling, the basketball contest, artists, bowling and more. Following the parade, this will also be where people can cast their vote for People’s Choice.

Before the evening kicks into full swing, make sure to stop by the Hilltop Subway and CanCo for the Winter Wonderland Toy Drive.

The drive is looking to raise donations of toys and other items for local families, and from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m., there will be members of the local RCMP, the Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department, and even Mr. and Mrs. Claus stopping in for visits.

Also ahead of the festivities, there will be a food drive from Dec. 1 to 3 at the visitor centre, with donations being accepted during open hours. Donations will get a free hot dog and hot chocolate at the Parade, and all of the donations will go to the Cawston Food Bank.

All businesses in the Keremeos downtown area are encouraged to celebrate the season as well by decorating their shop windows, with the best competing for votes from visitors and locals between Dec. 2 and 5.

The Similkameen Country DA is also looking for volunteers, both for the organization and for the Light Up Parade. People interested in volunteering on Dec. 3 are asked to email chamber@similkameencountry.org.

