BC Cancer - Kelowna Centre. (BC Cancer Foundation)

BC Cancer - Kelowna Centre. (BC Cancer Foundation)

Retired NHL star and his wife donate $100k to BC Cancer Kelowna

The money is to go towards a new, $6.1 million state-of-the-art systemic therapy suite

A retired NHL player and his wife have made a big donation to the BC Cancer Foundation in Kelowna.

Wade Redden, who spent 14 seasons in the NHL, and his wife Danica have donated $100,000 to the BC Cancer Foundation to help with a new, $6.1 million state-of-the-art systemic therapy suite being built in Kelowna.

The new suite will provide the centre’s ability to provide life-saving treatment, including chemotherapy and immunotherapy by 40 per cent.

“Through our family’s experiences with cancer, we’ve grown a deep appreciation for the kindness and dedication of the staff at BC Cancer – Kelowna,” says Danica. “Cancer is a difficult journey, but we’re truly grateful for the care our loved ones have received.”

Wade spent the majority of his career with the Ottawa Senators, where he and his wife were supporters of pediatric and cancer care. In 2006, Wade mom’s died from the disease.

“We are tremendously grateful for the Reddens’ generosity and support,” says Dr. Ross Halperin, BC Cancer – Kelowna’s executive medical director. “The new systemic therapy suite will enable us to become a centre of excellence for patient-focused care. Importantly, it will also allow us to branch into the most cutting-edge areas of research, including immunotherapy, which we don’t currently have the infrastructure to pursue locally in Kelowna.”

Wade, Danica and their three daughters have been Kelowna residents since his retirement in 2015.

BC Cancer – Kelowna is the second busiest clinical trials hub in B.C. When completed, the new suite will bring early-phase trails to the Okanagan/Interior, hopefully improving outcomes for patients.

READ MORE: Cops, coffee and conversation comes back to Kelowna

READ MORE: Kelowna child advocacy leader finalist for Canadian women in business award

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DonationHospitalsKelownaNHLOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Buy a pizza in Penticton, support children across the South Okanagan
Next story
Tea celebrates Armstrong Spallumcheen Citizens of the Year

Just Posted

Skid Row and Buckcherry were set to storm the stage in Penticton, but cancelled due to health concerns for Skid Row’s lead singer. (Submitted)
Skid Row and Buckcherry cancel Penticton concert over health concerns

Penticton Search and Rescue had to take an injured ATV rider 13km to get them to a waiting ambulance on Sept. 8. (PENSAR - Facebook)
Injured ATV rider rescued near Olalla

Skiers from across the Interior compete in the Sporting Life OK NGSL Zone Finals on March 4 and 5, 2023, at the Apex Mountain Resort near Penticton. (Photo- Greg Jaron)
Apex Mountain to offer parents GPS device that can track their kids on the slopes

Tazz’s diverse performances have solidified his position as a sought-after comedic sensation. (Train Wreck Comedy)
Train Wreck Comedy Cares pulls the laughs into Vernon, Penticton