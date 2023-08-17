On Aug. 11, 1996, a fire burned in Giant’s Head Mountain Park in Summerland. The park came within metres of some nearby houses. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

On Aug. 11, 1996, a fire burned in Giant’s Head Mountain Park in Summerland. The park came within metres of some nearby houses. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

Remembering the 1996 fire that came close to Summerland homes

Giants Head Mountain Park fire left charred remnants in its wake

A wildfire in the 1990s burned near the centre of Summerland, threatening numerous homes and properties in the community.

The Giant’s Head Mountain Park wildfire started on Aug. 11, 1996, around 4 p.m. in the mountain park. The fire reached a size of more than 60 hectares. The fire was around 275 metres up the side of the mountain.

Water bombers were used to attack the fire until well into the evening on that day.

While it did not destroy any homes in the area, it came within metres of houses and property lines nearby. Around 20 houses were evacuated that afternoon.

The fire was within a large municipal park, but there are homes on all sides of this mountain.

Residents were left shaken after the fire and firefighting efforts.

Dr. Lea Leslie, who had lived in Europe during the Second World War, said the flames and the sounds of the water bombers brought back memories of air raids and bombings in Europe during the war.

Muir Meredith, a Giants Head Road resident, said the burned area was just 35 steps from his property line.

Firefighters from Summerland were joined by crews from Penticton, Peachland, Naramata, Merritt and Castlegar as well as provincial forest fire crews.

However, strong winds which kept shifting made firefighting efforts difficult.

After the fire was extinguished, crews remained on the scene battling hot spots in the area.

Charred remnants of this fire could be seen on the mountain in the years following the blaze.

To report a typo, email:
newsroom@summerlandreview.com.


newsroom@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023historySummerland

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Bear sighting near Salmon Arm wharf serves as reminder
Next story
Indigenous youth joining RCMP in paddle from Vernon to Penticton

Just Posted

The 23rd annual Duel in the Desert outrigger canoe race ran at Penticton’s Skaha Lake on May 13, 2023. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
Paddle for Maui at Penticton’s Skaha Lake

A Summerland family is asking for any information on rare fire opal stones that were stolen during a break-in to their home earlier in spring. (RCMP handout)
Summerland family seeks return of stolen fire opals

The Crater Creek fire ballooned and merged with the Gillianders Creek fire on Tuesday, sending up a plume of smoke so big it could be seen into Kelowna. (Kate Hansen photo)
PHOTOS: Wind largely behind massive Keremeos wildfire growth

In September, Big Daddy Tazz will perfom a stand-up comedy show in support of the Canadian Mental Health Association. (Contributed)
Penticton comedy show to support Canadian Mental Health Association