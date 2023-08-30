The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is offering a variety of recreation programs for the fall season. (Black Press file photo)

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen fall recreation guide available

Guide includes listings of programs and special events

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has released its fall Regional Recreation Program Guide.

The guide is for September to December, 2023 and features events and programs from around the regional district including fitness, drop-in, art, dance and Halloween and holiday events.

Registration begins on Wednesday, Aug. 30. After registering for an account using the regional district’s recreation software, users can sign up for programs, buy gym memberships, or book courts, parks, and facilities. The site is rdos.perfectmind.com/SocialSite/MemberRegistration/MemberSignIn.

