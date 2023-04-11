Regional District contributes $5K to Pow Wow Between the Lakes

The powwow is June 23-25 at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton

Kristine Jack, left, hands over the eagle feather and metaphorical reins of the Pow Wow Between the Lakes to Haley Regan. The Pow Wow will be held at the South Okanagan Events Centre for the first time in 2023. (Brennan Phillips - Penticton Western News)

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is the latest organization to throw support to the upcoming Pow Wow Between the Lakes.

At their board meeting on April 6, the directors approved a donation of $5,000 to the powwow taking place in Penticton this June.

The funds will come out of the RDOS’ Indigenous Relations account, which is for supporting initiatives like the powwow.

The $5,000 donation will provide the RDOS with a representative during the Grand Entry at the powwow among other benefits.

Following the donation the Indigenous Relations account will have about $5,000 remaining.

READ MORE: ‘Healing the Nation’: Penticton’s Pow Wow Between the Lakes returns this June

The District of Summerland had earlier committed $20,000 separately to the upcoming Pow Wow Between the Lakes.

Summerland Mayor and RDOS director Doug Holmes noted that Summerland had also told staff and council members that if there was more interest in the powwow than provided passes, the district would buy the additional passes.

“We put it out there to anybody in the organization who wanted to go,” said Holmes. “Because I think it’s important that if we sponsor we actually support it as well and go and show up.”

Fellow Summerland director Marty Van Alphen echoed Holmes’s comments, and added that supporting the event is a part of being a good neighbour.

“The more people that can show up to these events, I think it’s really important for relationship building. I see this as a step towards reconciliation and I’m grateful for the board to get behind this.”

The Pow Wow Between the Lakes runs from June 23 to June 25 at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.