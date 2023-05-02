In May 2022, red dresses hung from the trees at Penticton Secondary for National Day of Awareness and Action for Murdered and missing Indigenous women for those women and girls who are missing and/or murdered and for those women who have survived violence. (Monique Tamminga Western News file photo)

Red Dress Day walk in Penticton to honour missing and murdered Indigenous women

The walk is on Friday starting at the Ooknakane Friendship Centre at noon

To remember and honour the lives of all missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and Two-Spirit people, the Ooknakane Friendship Centre and the South Okanagan Similkameen Metis Association are collaborating with the City of Penticton to recognize Red Dress Day on May 5.

The solemn event aims to raise awareness about the urgent need for action and to gather community members together. The walk will commence at noon at the Ooknakane Friendship Centre, located at 146 Ellis St., and will culminate at Gyro Park.

“Together, we will embark on a journey of remembrance, solidarity, and hope, honouring the lives of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls,” the organizations said in a press release. “It is through these collective actions that we aim to raise awareness, promote dialogue, and support initiatives that address the systemic issues contributing to this tragic reality.”

Red Dress Day holds profound significance as a day of remembrance, resilience, and commitment to ending violence against Indigenous women, girls, and Two-Spirit People. The red dress has become a symbol that embodies the lives lost and to serve as a powerful reminder of the work that still lies ahead to achieve justice and equity for all.

All participants attending the walk are encouraged to wear red to demonstrate their support for the cause. In addition, those who feel called to do so are invited to don their regalia, showcasing the strength and cultural heritage of Indigenous communities.

Hand drums are also welcomed as to join together in a rhythmic beat, harmonizing steps and voices as the community walks together.

READ MORE: Penticton Secondary students honour lost Indigenous lives with Red Dress Day

The Red Dress Day event is a joint effort between the South Okanagan Similkameen Metis Association, an organization committed to promoting and preserving the cultural heritage of the Metis people in the region and the Ooknakane Friendship Centre, a community organization dedicated to providing support, resources, and empowerment for Indigenous individuals and families.

“Join us on May 5 as we come together as a community to stand against violence, to remember those we have lost, and to advocate for a future where all individuals can live in safety, dignity, and respect.”

