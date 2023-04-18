KMS team members Alana, Megan, and Elizabeth hang a copy of the front cover of the first edition of the Orchard City Record at the Okanagan Heritage Museum. (contributed)

KMS team members Alana, Megan, and Elizabeth hang a copy of the front cover of the first edition of the Orchard City Record at the Okanagan Heritage Museum. (contributed)

Read all about it: Okanagan Heritage Museum showcases Kelowna’s first newspaper

Orchard City Record first published in 1908

Extra! Extra! … I read it in the Record!

That’s the name of a new exhibit coming to the Okanagan Heritage Museum in Kelowna.

Travel back in time to 1908 when the first publication of the Orchard City Record newspaper was put out.

“Reading the headlines from the Orchard City Record is quite the experience,” said curatorial manager Amanda Snyder. “More than a hundred years later, many of the headlines are still relatable and engaging. Some reveal what mattered to residents, while others illustrate how much has changed – or, in some cases, how much remains the same. It’s a great snapshot of our city’s history, and I’m sure residents and visitors will find it very interesting.”

The exhibit will showcase a variety of stories from the Orchard City Record, archival photos and artifacts. Attendees can even try their hand at type-setting.

Extra! Extra! opens on April 20. Admission to the museum is by donation.

READ MORE: Strategy session to drive transit in Central Okanagan into the future

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaMuseumNews

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon volunteers ‘step up to the plate’

Just Posted

An estimated 6,500 took in the two-day Fest of Ale in Penticton April 14, 15. (Logan Lockhart Western News)
RCMP see sharp increase in drunk driving during Penticton Fest of Ale

BC Housing’s Skaha Lake Road project is set to open in June with 52 units of supportive housing for those experiencing homelessness who want to be on a road to recovery. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Skaha Lake Road supportive housing opening in June

Penticton firefighters douse the remains of a shopping cart set on fire behind the Martin Street Plaza Monday afternoon. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Shopping cart set ablaze in downtown Penticton

Here is the existing bike lane on South Main. Council has voted to spend $1.5 million to put in a triple A bike lane with barriers on either side. (City of Penticton)
Letter: Penticton bike lane ‘boondoggle’ just never ends