Photos: United Way breakfast in Penticton raises over $23,000

United Way's annual Drive-Thru Breakfast raised over $23,000 on March 2. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
A member of Penticton's Fire Department hands over a breakfast bag at the United Way's annual fundraiser on March 2. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
The 11th year of the United Way's annual Drive Thru Breakfast on March 2. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh cheers on drivers as they arrive at the United Way's annual fundraiser on March 2. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh joined MP Richard Cannings at the United Way's annual fundraiser on March 2. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

The United Way’s Drive Thru Breakfast brought in over $23,000 for their 11th year.

That is the early total shared with the media after the fundraiser held at Penticton Lakeside Resort on March 2.

Vehicles lined the parking lot and up Main Street towards the Penticton courthouse, despite the chill in the air and the gusts of wind.

All of the money raised through the breakfast donations go back into local programs and services across the South Okanagan.

READ MORE: Record-breaking success at 10th annual United Way Drive Thru at Penticton Lakeside

Breakfast bags loaded with fruit, snacks and baked goods, coupons for local businesses as well as coffee and hot chocolate were all part of the to-go breakfast.

Bags and goodies were handed out by the RCMP, including Supt. Brian Hunter, members of the Penticton Fire Department and local businesses including Tim Hortons.

This year’s event also had a special guest in NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who joined the event to greet people alongside local NDP MP Richard Cannings.

