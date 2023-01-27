PHOTOS: S.S. Sicamous Society looking to restore original life boats

The S.S. Sicamous Society recently received two of the ship’s original lifeboats, and work is now underway to restore them for display. (Mike Bews - S.S. Sicamous Society) The S.S. Sicamous Society recently received two of the ship’s original lifeboats, and work is now underway to restore them for display. (Mike Bews - S.S. Sicamous Society) The S.S. Sicamous Society recently received two of the ship’s original lifeboats, and work is now underway to restore them for display. (Mike Bews - S.S. Sicamous Society) The S.S. Sicamous Society recently received two of the ship’s original lifeboats, and work is now underway to restore them for display. (Mike Bews - S.S. Sicamous Society)

The S.S. Sicamous Society has managed to recover two of the ship’s original life boats.

Home Hardware helped transport the lifeboats back to their home ship, where they are now looking to be repaired and restored.

There is quite a bit of work required to bring them back to the original state, and the S.S. Sicamous Society is looking for volunteers.

Volunteers can help with the restoration, including the painting and cleaning of the boats, as well as their general upkeep.

Anyone interested in volunteering is invited to come down to the Sicamous between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on weekdays.

Once the boats are fully restored, they will be displayed in the Penticton park next to the S.S. Sicamous, S.S. Naramata and CN Tug 6.

