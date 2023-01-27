PHOTOS: S.S. Sicamous Society looking to restore original life boats

The S.S. Sicamous Society recently received two of the ship’s original lifeboats, and work is now underway to restore them for display. (Mike Bews - S.S. Sicamous Society)The S.S. Sicamous Society recently received two of the ship’s original lifeboats, and work is now underway to restore them for display. (Mike Bews - S.S. Sicamous Society)
The S.S. Sicamous Society recently received two of the ship’s original lifeboats, and work is now underway to restore them for display. (Mike Bews - S.S. Sicamous Society)The S.S. Sicamous Society recently received two of the ship’s original lifeboats, and work is now underway to restore them for display. (Mike Bews - S.S. Sicamous Society)
The S.S. Sicamous Society recently received two of the ship’s original lifeboats, and work is now underway to restore them for display. (Mike Bews - S.S. Sicamous Society)The S.S. Sicamous Society recently received two of the ship’s original lifeboats, and work is now underway to restore them for display. (Mike Bews - S.S. Sicamous Society)
The S.S. Sicamous Society recently received two of the ship’s original lifeboats, and work is now underway to restore them for display. (Mike Bews - S.S. Sicamous Society)The S.S. Sicamous Society recently received two of the ship’s original lifeboats, and work is now underway to restore them for display. (Mike Bews - S.S. Sicamous Society)

The S.S. Sicamous Society has managed to recover two of the ship’s original life boats.

Home Hardware helped transport the lifeboats back to their home ship, where they are now looking to be repaired and restored.

There is quite a bit of work required to bring them back to the original state, and the S.S. Sicamous Society is looking for volunteers.

Volunteers can help with the restoration, including the painting and cleaning of the boats, as well as their general upkeep.

READ MORE: S.S. Sicamous Society receives $5k for tugboat restoration

Anyone interested in volunteering is invited to come down to the Sicamous between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on weekdays.

Once the boats are fully restored, they will be displayed in the Penticton park next to the S.S. Sicamous, S.S. Naramata and CN Tug 6.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

volunteers

Previous story
Shuswap Search and Rescue takes avalanche training to better respond to crisis
Next story
Central Okanagan Search and Rescue tune up their skills in training session

Just Posted

The S.S. Sicamous Society recently received two of the ship’s original lifeboats, and work is now underway to restore them for display. (Mike Bews - S.S. Sicamous Society)
PHOTOS: S.S. Sicamous Society looking to restore original life boats

The geotechnical assessment of the slide area near Keremeos after Jan. 16’s slide found further potential rock fall areas on the mountainside. (Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen)
Rockslide report finds high risk as evacuation order near Keremeos expires

Cawston actor Joey Munroe, right, in a still shot opposite Bruce Willis in the recently released film Detective Knight: Independence. (Submitted)
From small town Cawston to co-starring with Bruce Willis; Joey Munroe is living his dream

Kristine Jack, left, hands over the eagle feather and metaphorical reins of the Pow Wow Between the Lakes to Haley Regan. The Pow Wow will be held at the South Okanagan Events Centre for the first time in 2023. (Brennan Phillips - Penticton Western News)
‘Healing the Nation’: Penticton’s Pow Wow Between the Lakes returns this June