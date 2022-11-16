PHOTOS: Penticton Vees players go back in time, spend day at elementary school

Josh Niedermayer and Cal Arnott from the Penticton Vees colouring the team’s logo at school on Tuesday, Nov. 15. (Photo- Penticton Vees/Twitter) Penticton Vees players and mascot, Harvee, at Uplands Elementary School on Tuesday, Nov. 15. (Photo- Penticton Vees/Twitter) Members of the Penticton Vees playing floor hockey with students at Uplands Elementary School. (Photo- Penticton Vees/Twitter) Uplands Elementary School hosts members of the Penticton Vees on Tuesday, Nov. 15. (Photo-Penticton Vees/Twitter) The Penticton Vees mascot Harvee, at Uplands Elementary School. (Photo- Penticton Vees/Twitter)

It became anything but an ordinary day at school when members of the Penticton Vees walked into classrooms at Uplands Elementary on Tuesday morning, Nov. 15.

Six Vees players, joined by the team’s mascot Harvee, spent a day with the local students for games, activities, pictures, meet-and-greets and more.

A new type of class was in session when instead of pencils, hockey sticks were being used by students at the Middle Bench Road school.

The team shared a number of photos from the day on social media, including one that shows students playing against their hometown heroes in a floor hockey game.

Defenceman Josh Niedermayer and forward Cal Arnott were also seen in a classrooms colouring, hoping to recreate the Penticton Vees’ logo with the school-provided crayons.

Niedermayer and Arnott also spent time chatting with students during a question-and-answer period.

The team’s appearance at Uplands Elementary comes less than one week after players, along with head coach Fred Harbinson, were featured at Match Eatery for an “Ask me Anything” event on Nov. 9.

Penticton has won 18 games in a row to start the 2022-2023 B.C. Hockey League campaign, setting a franchise record for consecutive wins to start a season.

The Vees extended their win streak in dramatic fashion on Saturday night, Nov. 12, defeating the Trail Smoke Eaters 2-1 in a shootout.

Harbsinson’s team is back on Friday, Nov. 18, when they host the West Kelowna Warriors.

