PHOTOS: Over 1,000 show up to watch and join Penticton’s Vaisakhi Parade

The Vaisakhi Parade in Penticton on May 7. (Brennan Phillips - Western News) A mock martial arts battle between two of the younger demonstrators at the Vaisakhi Parade on Sunday. (Brennan Phillips - Western News) A deft hand, or a finger in this case, controls the spinning rope at the Vaisakhi Parade in Penticton.(Brennan Phillips - Western News) The Vaisakhi Parade in Penticton on May 7. (Brennan Phillips - Western News) Many of the flags at the Vaisakhi Parade in Penticton on May 7 bore the name of Khalistan, a long-running movement that calls for an independent Sikh nation in the Punjab region.(Brennan Phillips - Western News) The Vaisakhi Parade in Penticton on May 7. (Brennan Phillips - Western News) Members of the Sikh Motorcycle Club led the way at the Vaisakhi Parade in Penticton. (Brennan Phillips - Western News) The Vaisakhi Parade in Penticton on May 7. (Brennan Phillips - Western News) A mock martial arts battle between two of the younger demonstrators at the Vaisakhi Parade on Sunday. (Brennan Phillips - Western News) Members of the Sikh Motorcycle Club led the way at the Vaisakhi Parade in Penticton. (Brennan Phillips - Western News) The largest crowd of the Vaisakhi Parade on May 7 in Penticton. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Over a thousand people filled the streets of Penticton to watch or join in the annual Vaisakhi Parade on May 7.

The day started at the Sikh Temple, with food and music, before it took to the streets, winding its way slowly around the south end of town in a circuit that started and ended at the temple.

As the parade made its way, there were plenty of volunteers distributing water to the many residents who had set up along the route to watch. There were also local apples being handed out from one of the floats.

READ MORE: Thousands gather for first Vaisahki celebration in Kelowna since 2019

The parade is known more formally as the Nagar Kirtan, which translates to religious procession. Nagar Kirtan is a processional singing of holy hymns through a community, in this case in honour of Vaisakhi, a festival marking the founding of the Khalsa, the Sikh religion, in 1699.

This year’s Nagar Kirtan was the fourth held by the Penticton Sikh Temple since 2018, with a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Hundreds line streets for 2022 Vaisakhi parade in Penticton

Vaisakhi