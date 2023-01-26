PHOTOS: Minor hockey players enjoy ‘ultimate experience’ at Penticton Vees game

Players from the Penticton Minor Hockey Association were treated to a tour of the Penticton Vees’ locker room this past month. (Photo- Penticton Vees/Facebook)Players from the Penticton Minor Hockey Association were treated to a tour of the Penticton Vees’ locker room this past month. (Photo- Penticton Vees/Facebook)
Local minor hockey players were given exclusive access at the arena before the Penticton Vees’ last home game. (Photo- Penticton Vees/Facebook)Local minor hockey players were given exclusive access at the arena before the Penticton Vees’ last home game. (Photo- Penticton Vees/Facebook)
Players in the Vees’ locker room earlier this month. (Photo- Penticton Vees/Facebook)Players in the Vees’ locker room earlier this month. (Photo- Penticton Vees/Facebook)
Players from the Penticton Minor Hockey Association taking a photo with members of the Penticton Vees after their game against the Cowichan Valley Capitals on Jan. 14. (Photo- Penticton Vees/Facebook)Players from the Penticton Minor Hockey Association taking a photo with members of the Penticton Vees after their game against the Cowichan Valley Capitals on Jan. 14. (Photo- Penticton Vees/Facebook)
Players from the Penticton Minor Hockey Association treated to a tour at the SOEC. (Photo- Penticton Vees/Facebook)Players from the Penticton Minor Hockey Association treated to a tour at the SOEC. (Photo- Penticton Vees/Facebook)
Members of the Penticton Vees signing autographs for players from the Penticton Minor Hockey Association. (Photo- Penticton Vees/Facebook)Members of the Penticton Vees signing autographs for players from the Penticton Minor Hockey Association. (Photo- Penticton Vees/Facebook)

Tomorrow’s generation of local hockey stars met today’s stars at the South Okanagan Events Centre during the most recent Penticton Vees home game.

Players from the Penticton Minor Hockey Association were treated to a full tour of the team’s locker room, exclusive access to the players’ entrance and a meet-and-greet with their hometown heroes after the BCHL game against the Cowichan Valley Capitals on Jan. 14.

The Vees shared a number of photos from the “ultimate experience” on Facebook, with minor hockey players seen in the team’s locker room and behind the bench.

Also in the photos, Penticton’s play-by-play commentator Fraser Rodgers is seen leading the tour.

The Vees don’t return to the SOEC until Feb. 10, when they welcome the Coquitlam Express to begin their post-all-star-game home schedule. That game is also the 8th annual Pink the Rink night.

