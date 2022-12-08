Photos: In 2 hours, Toys for Tots and Teens exceeds their 1,000 goal at Penticton Secondary

The hot breakfast team at the Toys for Tots and Teens event at Pen Hi on Thursday morning. (Monique Tamminga Western News) Nearby elementary school students enjoyed the fundraiser too. (Monique Tamminga Western News) Kailyn Beaudoin dances with a friend at Toys for Tots. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

By 9 a.m., Penticton Provides exceeded their goal of 1,000 toys during their Toys for Tots and Teens breakfast at Penticton Secondary Thursday morning.

More than 1,114 toys had been collected in the first two hours and with two more hours to go, anything was possible, said the students.

“We are still going this until 11 a.m. so please come out and help us get to 2,000 toys,” said Pen Hi student Anna López, who is one of the leaders and main organizers of Thursday’s fundraising event.

“We were really, really busy this morning which is great,” she added.

The student organizers are really hoping to exceed last year’s toy count of of 2,073.

It was a festive scene inside Pen Hi’s auditorium, with Santa, the Grinch, Okanagan Hockey Academy players, Penticton Vees and firefighters greeting people at the door, and live music during the hot breakfast.

Preschool dancers provided the cuteness while the school’s choir sang show tunes and the band offered up some music too.

Donated new toys and gifts lined tables in the school, while people could also drop off donations while driving through.

READ MORE: Grade 12 duo leads Pen High’s flagship Christmas fundraiser

Penticton Provides has been a student-led fundraiser for more than a decade, first with 10,000 Tonight, bringing in 10,000 food donations to the Salvation Army and then Toys for Tots and Teens always held at Pen Hi.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.