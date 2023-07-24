Photos: Hundreds show up for huge waterfight in Penticton

Hundreds of families came down to Penticton Secondary School on Friday, July 21 to take part in a massive water fight.
The Penticton Fire Department was also at the fight, and brought out the big guns with their ladder truck and hoses.
The ladder truck would often sweep the field with a spray of water to cool everyone off, while some of the kids got a chance to direct the hoses themselves.
Kids also got in the action with their own water guns as they battled each other and the firefighters.
A few kids even drummed up the bravery to come over and give the crew on the ladder truck a few shots.
