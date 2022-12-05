Photos: Over 1,000 people line Main Street to take in Penticton Santa Parade

The Penticton Chamber float was very impressive at the Santa Parade on Saturday on Main Street. (Logan Lockhart Western News)
City tractor carrying all the presents at Saturday’s Santa Parade. (Logan Lockhart Western News)City tractor carrying all the presents at Saturday’s Santa Parade. (Logan Lockhart Western News)
Penticton Vees mascot Harvee. (Logan Lockhart)
Kids at the parade were on the receiving end of plenty of candy during the parade. (Logan Lockhart Western News)Kids at the parade were on the receiving end of plenty of candy during the parade. (Logan Lockhart Western News)
The city float goes by City Hall during Saturday’s parade. (Monique Tamminga Western News)The city float goes by City Hall during Saturday’s parade. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Snoopy also made an appearance at the parade.
Penticton A&W bear delighted parade goers. (Monique Tamminga Western News)Penticton A&W bear delighted parade goers. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Hundreds lined Main Street to take in the return of the Santa Parade on Saturday (Dec. 3) in downtown Penticton.

It’s been two years since the Santa Parade has taken place and people of all ages were eager to enjoy its return.

Floats, tractors and trucks lit up Main Street while elves walked the street handing out candy and other treats.

A Santa Parade wouldn’t be complete without the big guy in red himself who arrived in his sleigh.

Most were dressed for the cold weather, with young ones in snow suits and winter gear.

It was a quick parade that started at 4:30 p.m. and ended just after 5 p.m.

READ MORE: City hopes to fill parade with lots of floats

