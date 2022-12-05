Photos: Over 1,000 people line Main Street to take in Penticton Santa Parade

Hundreds lined Main Street to take in the return of the Santa Parade on Saturday (Dec. 3) in downtown Penticton.
It’s been two years since the Santa Parade has taken place and people of all ages were eager to enjoy its return.
Floats, tractors and trucks lit up Main Street while elves walked the street handing out candy and other treats.
A Santa Parade wouldn’t be complete without the big guy in red himself who arrived in his sleigh.
Most were dressed for the cold weather, with young ones in snow suits and winter gear.
It was a quick parade that started at 4:30 p.m. and ended just after 5 p.m.
