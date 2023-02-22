PHOTOS: Busting a groove with Vernon’s Citizen of the Year

Photos from the Vernon Star Country Square Dance open house last week. (Contributed)Photos from the Vernon Star Country Square Dance open house last week. (Contributed)
Dancers cutting a rug at the Vernon Star Country Square Dance open house last week. (Contributed)Dancers cutting a rug at the Vernon Star Country Square Dance open house last week. (Contributed)
Helen Sidney, the 100-year-old Citizen of the Year, (yellow jacket) is seen dancing at the Vernon Star Country Square Dance open house last week. (Contributed)Helen Sidney, the 100-year-old Citizen of the Year, (yellow jacket) is seen dancing at the Vernon Star Country Square Dance open house last week. (Contributed)
Lumby Mayor Kevin Acton getting a groove on with Helen Sidney, the Citizen of the Year, at the Vernon Star Country Square Dance open house last week. (Contributed)Lumby Mayor Kevin Acton getting a groove on with Helen Sidney, the Citizen of the Year, at the Vernon Star Country Square Dance open house last week. (Contributed)
Cutting a rug at the Vernon Star Country Square Dance open house last week. (Contributed)Cutting a rug at the Vernon Star Country Square Dance open house last week. (Contributed)
Photos from the Vernon Star Country Square Dance open house last week. (Contributed)Photos from the Vernon Star Country Square Dance open house last week. (Contributed)
Lumby Mayor Kevin Acton posing for photos at the Vernon Star Country Square Dance open house last week. (Contributed)Lumby Mayor Kevin Acton posing for photos at the Vernon Star Country Square Dance open house last week. (Contributed)

At the spry age of 100, Vernon’s Citizen of the Year, Helen Sidney was caught cutting a rug at the Vernon Star Country Square Dance Club open house.

Also present was Lumby’s Mayor Kevin Acton, as the dignitaries enjoyed a successful event, as a part of the Winter Carnival.

Dancers were adorned in their best TV Western characters for an afternoon of rollicking tunes and movements.

If you are interested in trying out square dancing, the club meets every Thursday night at the Halina Centre from 7-9 p.m.

For more information, you can phone Roxy Rollins at 250-540-9977.

READ MORE: Dust settles in Vernon as city tackles ongoing air quality concerns

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DanceEvents

Previous story
Miracle Man: Keeping busy, staying happy aids Salmon Arm man’s fight with cancer
Next story
Okanagan College student recruits plasma donors to earn $3K bursary

Just Posted

Pat Wand (middle) joined by Beverley Fox (left) and Irene Ramsay (right) for their weekly bottle drive outside Penticton’s IGA. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
Penticton’s weekly bottle drive at IGA to help support family of 5 from Ukraine

The CBC show Still Standing with comedian/host Jonny Harris came to Okanagan Falls to film an episode that airs tonight, Wednesday. (Still Standing)
Still Standing TV host Jonny Harris thinks ‘OK Falls’ is more than OK

This is one of the dining area of the 102-year-old Riordan House in downtown Penticton that is up for sale. The home was built for a prominent businessman and reputed bootlegger. (Royal LePage photo)
Great Bones, Even Better Stories: Penticton house built for bootlegger once a popular tea house

Highway 3, next to Conifryd Lake, west of Osoyoos on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 21. DriveBC is warning of black ice between Osoyoos and Keremeos. (Photo- DriveBC)
Watch for black ice on Highway 3 between Keremeos and Osoyoos: DriveBC