PHOTOS: BC Interior Sportsman Show hits Kelowna after 3 year hiatus

The BC Interior Sportsman Show returned to Kelowna after a three year hiatus. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

The BC Interior Sportsman Show is taking place in Kelowna this weekend for the first time in three years.

A large variety of vendors are on scene as residents can come learn and prepare for the new hunting, boating, and summer season. Included in the vendors was the BC Ministry of Forests and the BC Conservation Service.

From knives to bow and arrows for hunting, to a new boat and reel for fishing, the show has something for anyone getting ready to be spending time in the outdoors this summer. Tents for camping, camouflage gear, and taxidermy services were also on display.

And if you feel like you missed out, you haven’t as the Sportsman Show is also taking place on Sunday at the Capital News Centre from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, the list of vendors, and more, visit the BC Interior Sportsman Show website.

