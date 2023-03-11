PHOTOS: A doggone good time at Vernon’s SilverStar Mountain Resort

Honey the Pomeranian showed off her outfit at a dog parade during SilverStar Mountain Resort’s Dog Day event Friday, March 10, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) Toby the Golden Retriever and his owner, Michael Butcher, wore matching outfits to SilverStar’s Dog Day event Friday, March 10, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) Roughly 15 dogs and their owners came out to enjoy an afternoon of activities during SilverStar’s Dog Day Friday. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) Dogs line up for the Wicked Weiner Race during SilverStar’s Dog Day Friday, March 10, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) The SilverStar team set up an obstacle course for dogs to tackle during Dog Day. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) SilverStar’s Dog Day event raised money for the Vernon branch of the BC SPCA to help animals in need. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Plenty of playful pooches came out to celebrate Dog Day at Vernon’s SilverStar Mountain Resort Friday, March 10.

There were a number of events on Dog Day, including a parade around the village, a “Wicked Weiner Race” open to all dog breeds, an avalanche dog talk featuring rescue pup Lumi, an obstacle course, a skills freestyle, a doggy dance-off and awards and prizes.

The event raised funds for the Vernon branch of the BC SPCA to help animals in need. Attendees could donate, cash, blankets or toys — anything dog-related that they could part with.

“Dog Day is special to SilverStar because we know we have so many beautiful dogs in this community, so it’s all about bringing people here, enjoying the dog life on the mountain and just having a bit of fun,” said Sophie Feboul, SilverStar event coordinator, who led the activities.

Feboul said the turnout was “brilliant.” At least 15 dogs and their owners attended, with plenty of spectators there as well.

Dogs in attendance were treated to tasty whipped cream “puppacinos,” and there were treats for the humans as well.

Michael Butcher brought his Golden Retriever, Toby, out for the Dog Day activities. The two were wearing matching blue flannel outfits.

“We’re here for the weekend and we heard that it was dog day today so we thought we would get ourselves a couple outfits and come represent dog day,” Butcher said. “It’s been great, we’ve met a whole bunch of other dogs and seen all the other outfits. We’ve had a great time.”

Honey the Pomeranian was soaking up the attention during the dog parade through the village.

“She loves it, as you can see,” said owner Lorna Wood of all the attention Honey was getting in her purple tutu outfit.

“I hope they have another one, because it’s really great.”

