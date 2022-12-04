Photo Gallery: Keremeos Light Up parade

The annual Light Up parade in Keremeos on Saturday. (Brennan Phillips Review)The annual Light Up parade in Keremeos on Saturday. (Brennan Phillips Review)
It was a chilly good time at the 2022 Christmas Parade in Keremeos on Saturday.

The Similkameen Country Development Association once again organized the annual Light Up Parade, and this year, the theme was all about having a Rock n’ Roll Christmas.

Dozens lined Veteran Avenue to take in the country-style parade and of course to see the big guy in red.

Parade attendees warmed up following the parade at the Similkameen Rec Centre to take in the return of Turkey Curling, the basketball contest, artists, bowling and more.

