Dogs are allowed in Unleashed Brewing, after receiving overwhelming support. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Petition to allow dogs in Kelowna taproom a success after overwhelming support

The petition had more than 6,400 supporters in 96 hours

Who let the dogs… in?

Unleashed Brewing Company in Kelowna announced on Thursday, Feb. 2 that dogs are allowed inside their taproom.

Over the last five months, the establishment has allowed to bring their dogs inside as part of a trial approval from Interior Health. The trial was scheduled to come to end on Feb. 15 but the brewery started a petition to keep dogs in the brewery.

In 96 hours, the petition received more than 6,400 supporters. Because of the overwhelming support, it accelerated the decision for approval, saying that a verbal agreement was offered to the brewery on Feb. 1.

“The purpose of the petition was to demonstrate and garner support from the community on how important it is to have a place like Unleashed Brewing Co. that they can visit with their dogs, and to encourage more dog friendliness within BC,” said Unleashed Brewing in a release.

“The unbelievable amount of support we’ve received is something to celebrate within this amazing community,” said Unleashed Co-Owner Ashton Skyes. “We are excited for this unique opportunity to continue acting as ambassadors for the dog community. We will continue to work with Health Authorities as we move forward to ensure we maintain a safe and comfortable environment for all that come into the brewery.”

