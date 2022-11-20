Time Winery is collection donations of new baby items like diapers, wipes, formula and more for the week of Nov. 21 to 24. (Submitted)

Penticton’s Time Winery and Mamas for Mamas hosting Paint and Sip Night

Time Winery is also collecting new, unopened donations for babies all week long

Are you in need of a mom’s night out? TIME Family of Wines has paired with the Penticton branch of Mamas for Mamas for a fun paint night, glass of wine and nibble on charcuterie, all in support of this great local cause this Monday , Nov. 21 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Partial proceeds are going to the Penticton branch of Mamas for Mamas, a non-profit organization that supports low-income mothers and caregivers in crisis in our community.

Baby items are already expensive but with the cost of everything gone up, it’s making it even harder.

That’s why the people participating in the Sip and Paint for a Cause are asked to bring a donation of baby items.

In fact, TIME Winery is collecting new, unopened donations for babies including baby wipes, 2T-3T pull-ups, size 4 and 5 diapers, formula, baby wash, baby lotion and soap, shampoo, and conditioner for the mamas.

They can be dropped off all week at the winery on Martin Street.

There are only a few seats left for the paint night which can host 24 guests.

The painters will get to choose to paint cherry blossoms, grape cluster or the Old Tree.

To get your tickets click here.

