Penticton’s Peach City Radio looking for people to get on the air

Penticton’s community radio station is looking for people interested and eager to get on the airwaves.

Peach City Radio, CFUZ 92.9 FM, is looking for volunteers interested in contributing to a new program called Local Matters, highlighting local people, events, news and more.

Those who are interested in journalism or radio production, who have a passion for storytelling, or are simply curious, are invited to attend an information session on May 15 at Penticton’s Okanagan College Campus.

The session will be open to the public from 7 until 9 p.m. in room 113 of the Jim Pattison Centre of Excellence building.

The session will provide information about collaborative radio programming as well as other opportunities at the station, followed by a Q&A to answer any questions people may have.

CFUZ is looking for people to create both smaller segments for the show and/or full episodes.

Peach City Radio will provide all of the support necessary to get volunteers up and running and on air, so no prior experience is required. This is a unique opportunity for individuals to gain skills, make connections in the community, and have input as to what is heard on the airwaves. The station will offer training on an ongoing, as-needed basis.

The Local Matters program is made possible by a grant from the Community Radio Fund of Canada. The Peach City Radio board of directors is thrilled to have Danielle Savage in place as the coordinator of the project. Savage is a sound and music professional with a knack for audio editing and organization. With experience composing in a number of genres from chamber music to synth-rock and folk, she will bring a wide range of ideas and voices to the airwaves.

The Local Matters program aims to reflect the full diversity of the community — your voice is needed.

If you can’t make it out to this session but would like to get involved, please reach out to localmatters@cfuz.ca.

