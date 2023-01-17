Penticton’s most colourful run is back this June

The year’s most colourful run is returning to Penticton after a multi-year hiatus.

In partnership with the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre, Wildstone Construction brings back the Colours4Kids Run on June 11.

Last time around, in 2019, the event raised a total of $21,580 thanks to the participation of more than 800 people. All funds raised ensure the Penticton-based child development centre has the right therapy equipment to meet children’s needs.

The run was started by Princess Margaret Secondary student Sinclaire Lovet in memory of her sister, Bronwyn, who passed away at the age of 18 due to a mitochondrial disease.

Participants will run in either the five or 2.5 kilometres route, after having an opportunity to visit the “colour station” to get misted in paint. In previous years, the run started at LocalLanding parking lot.

“We’re so grateful to Wildstone Construction for hosting this event in support of our centre,” said Megan Windeler, community engagement lead for OSNS. “The Colours4Kids run will help build awareness of the important work done at our child development centre. There are kids throughout our community who struggle daily with developmental challenges – understanding this and having compassion for them is so important.”

People of all ages are encouraged to participate in this June’s event.

More than 1,600 children visit the OSNS centre annually, with physiotherapy, occupational therapy, psychology, speech therapy and autism intervention among the services offered.

“This is such a fun event for all ages and abilities, we are excited to be bringing it back this year,” said Julie Read, the event organizer, as well as people and culture manager at Wildstone. “The work OSNS does is so important to a lot of kids in the Okanagan, we are honoured to be able to give back to our community by organizing such a great event.”

The OSNS hosted its 43rd annual Share a Smile Telethon at Cherry Lane Mall in November, raising more than $100,000 in support of kids across the region.

READ MORE: 43rd annual Share a Smile Telethon raises over $100,000 goal

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

CommunityfundraiserOkanaganPenticton