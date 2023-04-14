Jerome Abraham in the dunk tank during the annual Discovery House Father’s Day festivities at Skaha Lake Park. The fundraiser helps raise awareness of the work done at the house and break down the stigma associated with addiction. (File photo)

Penticton’s Jerome Abraham stepping back from Discovery House role

Abraham will be focusing on family and his health

Jerome Abraham, the face of Discovery House in Penticton, announced Friday that he is stepping away as executive director.

Despite his efforts, the ongoing complications from his cancer diagnosis forced his hand.

As executive director and someone with lived experience himself, Abraham has championed Discovery House’s addiction recovery program in every avenue.

The announcement was full of thanks and well-wishes to the many people who Abraham has worked with, learned from, and helped at Discovery House.

“I could burn bridges and hurt people and myself, or leave gracefully, gratefully and with integrity,” reads a part of the announcement. “I chose gratitude. I chose grace and integrity. I choose love.

“It’s been a beautiful journey with Discovery House. The place that saved my life, gave me a life and challenged me, guided me, and loved me far beyond what I ever thought I deserved or thought was possible.”

Stepping back, Abraham said he plans to focus on his family and his health.

READ ALSO: Penticton’s Discovery House raises $134k to fund addiction recovery beds

More to come.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

CancerCommmunity

