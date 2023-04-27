Penticton’s Gyro Park to host Day of Mourning ceremony

The City of Penticton is hosting a Day of Mourning on Friday, April 28, to remember those who have died or been injured on the job. (Photo- City of Penticton/Facebook)

Penticton’s Gyro Park is hosting a Day of Mourning on Friday, April 28, to remember those who have died or been injured on the job.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony, scheduled for 10 to 11 a.m.

Similar gatherings will be held across the country, in recognition of National Day of Mourning.

“Everyone expects to go home after a day’s work but far too many people don’t make it or suffer lasting trauma,” said Daniel York, Penticton’s senior advisor on occupational health and safety.

“The Day of Mourning is a chance to remember those who have died, been injured or suffered an illness due to their work. It’s also a chance to honour them by committing to working together to ensure worker safety is a priority for all of us.”

Representatives from the city, RCMP, Penticton Fire Department, Work Safe BC and local labour union CUPE 608, will be among those in attendance to speak and place a carnation in a commemorative wreath.

READ MORE: Sad Day of Mourning for Penticton gatherers

