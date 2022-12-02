Penticton’s emergency support team recognized nationally for ‘outstanding achievements’

The team supported evacuees from 20 communities, including those affected by the Lytton wildfires

Penticton Emergency Support Services were the recent recipient of the Emergency Management Exemplary Service Award. (Photo- City of Penticton)

As emergency response teams across B.C. reflect on their recent achievements in responding to wildfires and floods, Penticton’s cast of volunteers have something to be extra proud of.

Members of the city’s Emergency Support Service (ESS) received the Emergency Management Exemplary Service Award, a federal, provincial, and territorial achievement that recognizes people for their efforts in the field of emergency management.

Local volunteers provided support to evacuees from 20 communities, including those who were affected by the Lytton wildfires in 2021.

More than 4,000 hours were spent providing for evacuees last year, according to the city. The team also partnered with nearly 30 local businesses to provide food, clothing, accommodations, and other basic items for people who were forced to flee their homes following an emergency.

“The Penticton Emergency Support Services (ESS) team provided exemplary service during a very challenging 2021, with a severe wildfire season and significant flooding,” the city said.

Penticton’s ESS management team, consisting of Vicky Horton, Pat Handley, Roger Handley, Jean Mcleod and Debbie MacDonald, accepted the award on Thursday, Dec. 1.

Other volunteers who assisted in response efforts during the significant flooding in November 2021 were also recognized, including Linda Campbell, Joyce Chen, Kathy Dean, Joyce Ericson, Valerie Fenn, Sandra Henderson, Norm Hunchuk, Dennis Jacobsen, Carol Jones, Lynn Kinsey, Mark McKenney, Cheryl McPherson, Karen Roberts, Sherry Scott, Aggie Stevens and Leanne Sklarenko.

