Penticton Western News participates in reverse Advent Calendar

Public invited to help: Every day of December food goes in 2 boxes for Salvation Army Food Bank

Penticton Western News’ Heather Haughian is holding one of two boxes that we are hoping to fill with non-perishable food items to give to the Salvation Army food bank. (Brennan Phillips Western News)

The Penticton Western News is participating in a reverse Advent calendar this holiday season.

How it works is we will add a non-perishable food item, toiletries and hygiene products every day of December or until the box is full and then bring that box of food to the Salvation Army food bank here in Penticton. We have two big boxes to fill.

If you want to take part in our reverse Advent calendar, drop off your food donation to the Penticton Western News office at 575 Main Street (across from the Care Closet thrift store). We’d be happy to add your donation.

When the boxes are full we will drop them off at the food bank.

The Salvation Army recently said they are seeing new faces every day, new families that just can’t keep up with inflation and the rising cost of everything, especially groceries.

While it is nice to give during Christmas and this is food banks’ busiest time of year, all year is a good time to donate.

Food security in Penticton and across B.C. is a huge issue and only getting worse.

READ MORE: Double the families register for help with Penticton Salvation Army in 2022

