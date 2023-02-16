Penticton Vees pink jerseys now up for auction

The team sported the jerseys last week against Coquitlam, in support of local anti-bullying causes

The Penticton Vees returned home after a 27-day road hiatus Friday night, Feb. 10, defeating the Coquitlam Express 5-2. (Photo- Cherie Morgan)

The game-worn Pink the Rink jerseys that more than 4,700 people saw on the ice last week at the South Okanagan Events Centre can now be bid on through a live auction.

An online auction for jerseys from this year’s Pink the Rink Night is now open, with a total of 23 sweaters representing each member of the Vees available for purchase.

The team sported the jerseys in support of anti-bullying last Friday, Feb. 10, in its 5-2 victory against the Coquitlam Express.

The Vees wear special-themed sweaters annually to mark the nationally-recognized Pink Shirt Day which taks place Feb. 22.

Students from elementary schools across the South Okanagan joined thousands in wearing pink merchandise at the SOEC last Friday to show their support for the cause.

All listed jerseys are game-worn and signed.

The auction can be found here ends on Feb. 25, at 12 p.m.

