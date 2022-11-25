Penticton Vees change time of Teddy Bear Toss game amid scheduling conflict with city

The Vees will now play West Kelowna Warriors at 7 p.m., after the Santa Claus Parade’s conclusion

The City of Penticton and its hockey team have avoided a holiday-sized scheduling conflict ahead of the anticipated Santa Claus Parade.

The Penticton Vees’ annual Teddy Bear Toss game on Dec. 3, will now begin at 7 p.m. instead of 6 p.m. to allow families to enjoy two of the most popular events on the holiday calendar.

This year’s parade is scheduled to run from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

“After discussions with the City of Penticton, we felt it was necessary to adjust the start time,” said Fraser Rodgers, the Vees’ vice president of business operations. “We hope to see a great turnout at both events and have the community come together in the spirit of giving.”

The team will host the West Kelowna Warriors at the South Okanagan Events Centre during this year’s Teddy Bear Toss game.

Fans are encouraged to bring warm winter outerwear along with new or gently used stuffed toys to throw onto the ice after the Vees’ first goal.

Tim Horton’s, the game’s sponsor, will collect the bears and winterwear on the ice. All items will be donated to Penticton’s Salvation Army.

“Outerwear can be expensive for a family, especially with the rise in the cost of living,” said Al Madsen, community ministries director at the Salvation Army. “This game is a great opportunity for the community to rally together and help better a family’s winter, their Christmas, their year.”

The non-profit organization says there is a growing need for warm winter jackets, gloves, and toques. They will also be collecting diaper donations for the local branch of Mamas for Mamas.

BC Transit also announced Thursday they will be offering a free shuttle service on Dec. 3, to help people make it to both events.

