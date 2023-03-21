Penticton Sunrise Rotary book sale around the corner

Do you have gently used books, puzzles or games collecting dust in a closet?
The Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise is once again collecting books for the annual book sale taking place this year from April 18 to 22 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily at the Penticton Curling Club.
Last year, Penticton residents came together in donating 20,000 books for Rotary’s annual sale.
“With Rotary, one of our big areas of focus is literacy,” said Rotary president Alex Bodden last year. “So, this is great because a lot of people can get a lot of cheap books this way.”
Around 6,000 books were sold at last year’s sale with funds raised going to Rotary projects.
You can drop off books, puzzles and games from April 1 to 15 at Save On Foods and IGA or at the curling rink from 9 to 12 p.m. April 8, 9, 15 and 16.
To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.
Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.
@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.