Penticton Sunrise Rotary book sale around the corner

The Sunrise Rotary is collecting gently used books, puzzles and games April 1-15

Over 5,000 books, puzzles and games sold at the 2022 Rotary Sunrise book sale. This year’s event goes from April 18-22. (Logan Lockhart Western News)

Do you have gently used books, puzzles or games collecting dust in a closet?

The Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise is once again collecting books for the annual book sale taking place this year from April 18 to 22 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily at the Penticton Curling Club.

Last year, Penticton residents came together in donating 20,000 books for Rotary’s annual sale.

“With Rotary, one of our big areas of focus is literacy,” said Rotary president Alex Bodden last year. “So, this is great because a lot of people can get a lot of cheap books this way.”

Around 6,000 books were sold at last year’s sale with funds raised going to Rotary projects.

You can drop off books, puzzles and games from April 1 to 15 at Save On Foods and IGA or at the curling rink from 9 to 12 p.m. April 8, 9, 15 and 16.

