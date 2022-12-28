Penticton provides sand and bags for homes experiencing flooding

The city of Penticton has arranged for sand and sandbags outside the gates of the public works building at 616 Okanagan Ave E. for anyone who may be experiencing flooding. Residents are reminded to bring a shovel to fill the bags and wear boots as the area is slushy.

With warm temperatures expected again on Wednesday, residents are encouraged to clear the catch basins in their neighbourhoods to assist with moving water from the melting snow. Not sure where your catch basin is?

Crews routinely clear key catch basins throughout the city.

“Public works crews have been working day and night throughout the holidays to plow snow, sand roads, fix water main breaks, and clear catch basins. It’s a big job in these conditions and we appreciate when residents who are able lend a hand to help their neighbours,” said the city on their Facebook page.

The library had to close early Christmas Eve due to flooding. Several homes and businesses are experiencing flooding, especially into garages and basements.

City thanks residents who are clearing catch basins. (City of Penticton)

If you are seeing problems with flooding on your street, please report it to Public Works as follows:

Phone at 250-490-2500 during the day time

Phone at 250-490-2324 after hours

Email at publicworks@penticton.ca

Report online at www.penticton.ca

